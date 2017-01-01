    SIMPLE    SECURE    STURDY

Digital Bitbox is a minimalist bitcoin hardware wallet packed with security and privacy. Safely hold and spend your coins with peace of mind.

Offline and anytime backup and recovery with a micro SD card
  • Switch between different wallets in a snap
  • Private keys never touch your computer or the internet - learn more


    • Native software app that is simple to use
    Avoids security risks of browser-based extensions
    Tor and Tails OS compatible (optional)
    Plausible deniability
  • Secondary password accesses a hidden wallet
  • A wrong password for a backup creates a different wallet
    Safe hardware
  • Portable and durable, epoxy-filled case made from the same material used in bullet-proof glass
  • Private keys kept on a high-security chip that prevents physical extraction (50 year lifespan)
  • One piece - no cables or batteries
    FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) device
  • Works seamlessly in parallel to the hardware wallet
  • No additional setup required
    Multi-signature out-of-the-box (optional)
  • No registration required
  • Quick and simple setup
    Smart verification and two-factor authentication (optional)
    iOS and Android apps


    Open source
  • All code - firmware, bootloader, desktop and mobile apps
  • Signed, deterministic builds - audit, build, and load official firmware yourself (optional)
    Minimalist design
  • Security in simplicity - do what's necessary and do it well
  • Subtle case avoids unwanted attention
    Swiss ideals
