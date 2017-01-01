FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) device
Works seamlessly in parallel to the hardware wallet
No additional setup required
Multi-signature out-of-the-box (optional)
No registration required
Quick and simple setup
Smart verification and two-factor authentication (optional)
iOS and Android apps
Open source
All code - firmware, bootloader, desktop and mobile apps
Signed, deterministic builds - audit, build, and load official firmware yourself (optional)
Minimalist design
Security in simplicity - do what's necessary and do it well
Subtle case avoids unwanted attention
Swiss ideals
Quality, privacy, no backdoors